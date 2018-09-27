Kavanaugh’s Calendar

The political fall-out for the Republicans of going forward now with the Kavanaugh confirmation may be so great he may be pressured to withdraw after all. Today’s Senate hearing with just the first accuser allowed is not going to settle things regardless of what takes place. Desperate to get his nomination pushed through Kavanaugh has volunteered that he never had sexual intercourse before well into his college years (though that’s not the issue), it’s all a case of mistaken identity or the Twilight Zone, and that low and behold he found his 1982 Calendar. No…not quite this one:

