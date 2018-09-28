KAVANAUGH DEFEATED!?

KAVANAUGH just DEFEATED!

Yes I know the headlines right now are the opposite and I’m out on a limb with such a prediction. But I’ve been in Washington a long time witnessing and analyzing things. What a few Republican Senators reaching across the aisle in a complex political move just did may well mean that Kavanaugh is not going to be joining the Supremes. Here’s why:

Now Majority Leader McConnell does not have the votes for confirmation without a week- long delay for an FBI investigation;

Now Trump will have to allow the FBI investigation as long as the two, maybe three or more, Republican Senators keep their agreement with their Dem Party colleagues;

This also gives time for the accusers, and maybe others, along with opposing groups and organizations, including Yale and Harvard Law and the ABA, to further confront Kavanaugh with more details, corroboration, and opposition — especially after his unprecedented extraordinarily partisan performance yesterday.

What a twist an hour ago! Instead of the Senate Judiciary Committee vote today being the end of this multi-dimensional historic confrontation, it has instead morphed into a major new phase with considerable burden on the FBI to do it’s job professionally and thoroughly…as well as quickly!

