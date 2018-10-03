FBI FARCE AND DEBACLE!

The secret White House orders to the FBI restricting and limiting the investigation are not known, not even by the Senators!

The FBI was not allowed to talk to the main accuser, Dr. Ford, or Kavanaugh himself, nor to a list of people who might have been able to corroborate the accusations!

The FBI was not even allowed to talk to the accuser who has numerous government department security clearances and who has names of others who can corroborate her accusations.

The FBI was not allowed to go to the suspected house where the alleged attempted rape attack may have taken place.

Neither Kavanaugh who wrote this, nor any of the others from 1983 involved in this were questioned about this: “Warn the neighbors that we’re loud, obnoxious drunks with prolific pukers among us. Advise them to go about 30 miles.”

No copies of the FBI report will be distributed, Senators will only be able to individually read but not take notes or talk about in any way the FBI report!

There is no classified or secret information in the FBI report but Senators have been warned they are not allowed to even characterize the report in any way to any one and “not allowed to share any details whatsoever”!

Advertisements