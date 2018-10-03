Trump Totally Limits FBI and Lies About Not Doing So!

If today’s “leaks” here in Washington are true, this should be enough of a further excuse for at leaast a few decent Senators to vote NO on Kavanaugh.

If today’s “leaks” are true Trump and Senator McConnell have blocked the FBI not only from talking to the persons they have been told might be able corroborate the charges against Kavanaugh but even from talking to Dr. Ford and Kavanaugh himself!

If today’s “leaks” are true the FBI has been instructed not to pursue the drinking and blacking out issues about Kavanaugh, nor to even visit the home where the assault Dr. Ford alleges might have taken place in order to determine if it conforms to Dr. Ford’s memory.

If today’s reports are true Trump himself has repeatedly lied to the American people in recent days about the FBI investigation in addition to refusing to even let the Senators themselves know what specific instructions and limitations have been given to the FBI.

