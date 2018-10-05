Law School Deans and Profs Should Be on the Steps of the Supreme Court and Senate!

More than 2400 Law School Professors and many Deans of some of the most prominent Law Schools, including Yale, have signed letters and statements that Brett Kavanaugh should not be on the Supreme Court. But these academics don’t quite get it. This is a political drama at this point in the age of Trump and Reality TV. If many of them were to appear together before the cameras on the steps of the Supreme Court and the Senate tonight and tomorrow morning that sui generis unprecedented visual display is what could make the difference!