Trump desperately trying to stop Erdogan to save MBS and Kushner

Trump is desperately trying to stop Erdogan from revealing all “the naked terrible truth” in just a few hours. Trying to blunt or twist what Erdogan will be saying .has got to be what’s behind all this frantic activity. What can they offer or threaten Erdogan with at this very late moment?

The CIA Director is rushing to Ankara right now, Pompeo did last week.

The Treasurer Secretary rushed last night to meet with MBS today.

Trump said just today that Sanctions on Turkey are going to be ended.

Kushner today came out of hiding to try to distance himself from MBS while saying “we have to be able to work with our allies”; but refusing to discuss whether he believes the Saudi story.

And there must be much more Trump and MBS are doing we don’t yet and may never know.

Meanwhile, why have the Americans not demanded:

Was there and if so where is the Khashoggi body-double?

Where is the famous autopsy expert and the bone saw?

Did MBS talk to Khashoggi just before he was killed?

Why did the Saudis for weeks insist MBS had left the Consulate all the while insisting their cameras were not working so they could not show?

Why have no American Embassy officials in Riyadh been directed to meet with any of the perpetrators?

Why have the Saudis totally refused any kind of international investigation?

