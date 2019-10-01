Ruthless Killer Dictator MBS is GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY!

The bloody dictator of Saudi Arabia is on a massive spending propaganda spree full of gross deceptions and lies on top of extremely dangerous killing policies. More than ever MBS thinks he can buy his way out of the extremely precarious predicament into which he has led the now endangered ‘Kingdom’.

MBS ordered the gruesome killing of Khashoggi a year ago followed by the stupidly botched coverup followed by the unprecedented coverup of the coverup. Against overwhelming evidence he continues to claim otherwise and much of the media lets him. Many more have been tortured and killed unknown and hidden from view.

He’s responsible for the destruction of Yemen and Syria as well, along with his financing the terrible also torturing and killing Junta Dictator Sisi in Egypt.

Cozying up to Kushner and Trump, as well as Bibi and the extreme Zionists in Israel, he has abandoned the Palestinians beyond what was even imaginable before his rule of Saudi Arabia.

And on top of it all MBS is squandering the Saudi Treasury not only for himself but paying exorbitant amounts of petrodollars for American and British weapons, financing U.S. troops back into the Kingdom, cavorting with the Mossad and CIA to severely economically torture Iran and Lebanon, and financing as well as pre-positioning arms and forces for the Americans (and their Israeli handlers) to keep control of the ever-more fractured and occupied Middle East.

