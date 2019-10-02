Coup! Treason! Spies! Civil War! Arrest! Solitary Confinement!

Trump is lashing out with dark foreboding threats as never before….even for deranged him! He’s screaming about arresting whistle-blowers, White House “spies” and even Congressmen. He’s prepping his base with outlandish charges of “coup” and “Civil War”! He’s ordering scorched-earth tactics by his top generals – Guiliani, Barr, Pompeo, and Miller – including total definance of historic Constitutionally-mandated Impeachment Inquiry subpoenas. He’s being met head-on now, finally, with fast-escalating impeachment charges, including Obstruction of Congress a la Nixon as well as Obstruction of Justice, with one House Committee Chair even declaring: “Impeachment is not good enough for Trump! He needs to be imprisoned and placed in solitary confinement!”

