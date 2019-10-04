Trump caught in BIG LIE/COVERUP once again!

YESTERDAY morning as he again tried to capture headlines away from the impeachment proceedings just getting underway on the Hill, Trump answered a question saying he had NOT directly asked President Xi to investigates the Biden family, but that he was thinking about it. Now we learn TODAY that in fact Trump already did talk with Xi about the Bidens in a June phone. BUT here too the record of this call has been hidden away in the most ultra top secret computer where the nation’s most closely guarded super secrets are kept and hardly anyone can see, not even the Secretary of State without a very special guarded procedure. OK Congress, you gotta subpoena this one too!

