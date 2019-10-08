ECONOMIC WARS ESCALATING

In the age of nukes and weapons of mass destruction, superpower wars are fought by proxies, mercenaries, covert strikes, cyber infiltration, and more and more quasi-overtly with economic bombs. The later are known as sanctions, boycotts, and other means designed to strangle and torture countries in order to force policy changes and/or foment revolutions and ‘regime change’. As usual it is the Americans who first develop and use such weapons. Also as usual other countries then decide they too have to develop and use such weapons of their own.

Just yesterday at the same time the dangerously crazy American President threatened to destroy the economy of Turkey — which he is already doing to Iran, and with great economic pressures already being applied against Russia and China — the Chinese also used economic bombs. After a single seven-word tweet from a basketball team manager supporting freedom in Hong Kong, the Chinese government, with some of China’s largest corporations in tow, struck the National Basketball Association with a swift and massive economic attack. Since the NBA has far more followers in China than in the U.S., and since the Chinese companies support the NBA with multi-billion-dollar deals, China is now using economic bombs to respond to the Americans while franticly rushing to develop new weapons and tactics to deter, and if it comes to war, defeat, the Americans.

Expect more and worse as the entire international order is unraveling, primarily because of the deranged American President being so manipulated by the U.S. military-industrial complex now in the hands of the extreme Neocons, Evangelicals, and super nationalists.

