You Must Confess Amb Sondland

KEY QUESTION to AMB SONDLAND: Mr. Ambassador, one day in what is now a widely quoted email that President Trump himself has kept repeating, you replied to another senior government official in Ukraine that he was wrong, that there was no quid pro quo between President Trump or others in the White House and the new President in Ukraine or others on his staff involving the on-hold moneys allocated by Congress for Ukraine or arranging a White House visit.

As you know a number of other senior government officials responsible for relations with Iran strongly felt otherwise and even said what was going on was “crazy” and “frightening”.

There was a four and a half hour gap between the receipt of the email seriously questioning what Pres Trump was doing and your reply. During those hours please tell us whom you spoke with, whom you consulted with, whom you talked with in any way in person, on email, by phone, or consulted with or received advice or directives from in any other way.

