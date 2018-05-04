NEWS use to be totally under the control of the big-money titans, the publications they could buy and control, and the “News” delivery people they could entice to work for them and twist to do their bidding constantly afraid of loosing their jobs if they do other than what is expected of them.

For more than a decade now this means of social and political control has been fast changing. Remember now the Internet is only 21 years old, tablets and smart phones far more recent. What has become known as “social media”, most especially Facebook and YouTube (Google), coupled with cable and international news channels, most especially RT and now CGTN, have arisen. The younger one is the more these new sources of news and information, rather than traditional TV Networks and Newspapers, has taken over.

Now the push by government and big-money oligarchs is to put barriers in the way of these new informational sources as well as to set up their own well-financed front organizations to challenge independent and foreign-sponsored news sources. As usual, the Israelis and Jewish/Zionist media moguls are in the forefront terribly worried about how Israel’s image is being badly tarnished by freer information, as demonstrated by the substantial growth of BDS in recent years, as further demonstrated in recent days by the squabble about Natalie Portman’s refusal to go to Israel to get what would have been her biggest prize.

Facebook and YouTube are now in the forefront of trying to change things back to big-money “trusted” news sources and to find ways to undermine and overwhelm truly independent not-under-control news and information alternatives.

An extremely complicated, more than ever before, Information War is now underway; and we’re still in the opening innings.

