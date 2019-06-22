TRUMP is dangerously deranged!

You don’t have to be a psychiatrist to see this, though the work of Yale’s Bandy Lee and others in publishing the book THE DANGEROUS CASE OF DONALD TRUMP gives all the medical indicators. Just the latest from Trump in nearly igniting a horrendous Middle East war, and maybe world war, demonstrates so blatantly:

TRUMP: “We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die.” How is it even possible all this was not considered throughout the war planning process yet now Trump claims he asked just at the last minute. Plus Trump’s advisers have said he was told all this many times and much earlier in the day when he gave the green light to attack.

TRUMP: “10 minutes before the strike I stopped it.” But in an interview with “Meet the Press” a few hours later Trump said that he had not given final approval for any strikes and that no planes were in the air.

TRUMP: If war comes Iran will suffer “obliteration like you’ve never seen before.” Once again Trump vows to totally destroy Iran if war comes, and if not the economic strangulation is designed to bring about “regime change” and/or destroy Iran anyway.

