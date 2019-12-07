Love Us or Hate Us?

According to the Saudi King “the Saudi people love the American people”. This is the King who has been terribly repressing, torturing, killing, and beheading his own people with escalating fervor, on top of obliterating Yemen and Syria and beyond, as well as preparing with the U.S. and Israel to do the same to Iran, Lebanon and beyond. Furthermore, what his regime did to Jamal Khashoggi was not an exception it was just a case where he was caught doing it in a bugged foreign Saudi consulate and to a super prominent exile then writing for The Washington Post.

This statement from the Saudi military shooter yesterday who was in the U.S. being military flight trained to pursue the joint Saudi/U.S/Israel policies is probably more accurate about how many of the Saudi people really feel but can never reveal until they are ready for their own form of martyrdom:

“O American people, I’m not against you for just being American, I don’t hate you because your freedoms, I have you because every day you supporting, funding and committing crimes not only against Muslims, but also humanity. I’m against evil, and America as a whole has turned into a nation of evil. What I see from America is the supporting of Israel which is invasion of Muslim countrie, I see invasion of many countries by it’s troops, I see Guantanamo Bay, I see cruise missiles, cluster bombs and UAV.”